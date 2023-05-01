New Suit

The Louisiana Secretary of State was hit with a voting rights lawsuit on Monday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, brought by the Campaign Legal Center and Loyola University New Orleans law professor William P. Quigley, alleges that while incarcerated felons who were not previously registered to vote may automatically register upon discharge of sentence, felons who were previously registered are unfairly and arbitrarily required to present documentary proof of renewed eligibility in order to register. The case is 3:23-cv-00331, Voice of the Experienced et al. v. Ardoin.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 01, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

League of Women Voters of Louisiana

Power Coalition for Equity and Justice

Voice of the Experienced

Plaintiffs

William Quigley

Campaign Legal Center

defendants

R. Kyle Ardoin

nature of claim: 441/over alleged voting rights violations