New Suit - Contract

CMJ Recovery, a substance abuse rehabilitation center, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court in connection with its acquisition by plaintiff Vogue Recovery. The suit, filed by Shook Hardy & Bacon, accuses CMJ of fraudulently deflecting revenue to related third parties in order to avoid making a $10 million earn-out payment to Vogue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06751, Vogue Recovery California LLC et al. v. CMJ Recovery CA LLC et al.

Health Care

September 20, 2022, 4:36 PM