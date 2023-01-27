New Suit

The City of San Antonio was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court concerning the availability of transportation, power and other crucial resources for residents with disabilities amid extreme weather conditions. The suit, filed by Winston & Strawn, Disability Rights Texas and Daniel & Beshara, accuses the city of ignoring disabled residents' need for critical assistance during such events as Winter Storm Uri of 2021, as well as heat waves and floods. The case is 5:23-cv-00108, Voglewede et al v. City of San Antonio, Texas.

Government

January 27, 2023, 6:01 PM