New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Aetna was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by the Kanca Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard subscribers’ sensitive data, resulting in a January 2023 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00740, Vogel v. Aetna, Inc.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Vogel, Oh

Plaintiffs

The Kanca Law Firm LLC

defendants

Aetna, Inc

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct