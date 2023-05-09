New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of disaster response and recovery services provider VNH Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Servicemaster Recovery Management. The suit accuses Fiddler's Green Condominium Association II Inc. of failing to timely pay for restoration and remediation services for water and wind-related damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00322, Vnh Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Servicemaster Recovery Management v. Fiddler's Green Condominium Association II, Inc.

Business Services

May 09, 2023, 6:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Vnh Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Servicemaster Recovery Management

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Fiddler's Green Condominium Association II, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract