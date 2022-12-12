VMWares Brooks Beard Supplements a Small But Mighty Litigati...

News From Law.com

The latest installment of the Am Law Litigation Daily's "In-House Litigation Leaders" series checks in with Brooks Beard, the vice president & deputy general counsel for litigation, employment, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance at VMWare, a cloud computing company based in Palo Alto, California. The company often deputizes legal team members to supplement what Beard calls a "small but mighty" litigation group, which includes just four lawyers including Beard.

Technology

December 12, 2022, 6:30 AM