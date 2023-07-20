New Suit - Trademark

Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury hotel in Miami Beach which includes the Italian restaurant 'Gianni's Restaurant,' sued Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach for trademark infringement on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Berger Singerman, accuses the defendant of operating an Italian restaurant under the confusingly similar name 'Gianni's Table.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22711, VMSB LLC v. Hotel Motel Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 20, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Vmsb, LLC

Plaintiffs

Berger Singerman

defendants

Hotel Motel, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims