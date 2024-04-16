vLex Expands Vincent AI With Document Analyze, Launches Law ...

News From Law.com

Global legal intelligence and research provider vLex announced the launch of Vincent AI Document Analyze, a suite of generative AI-powered tools designed to help litigation and transactional practitioners respond to contracts, motions, pleadings and other legal documents. The company also announced the launch of vLex Labs, a new offering for select Vincent AI law firm customers that will enable them "to create proprietary AI-powered workflows with the help of a dedicated implementation team" from vLex.

AI & Automation

April 16, 2024, 8:45 AM

