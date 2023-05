Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance has turned to Chittenden, Murday & Novotny partner Julie F. Wall to litigate a pending ERISA matter. The suit was filed March 22 in Minnesota District Court by Fields Law Firm on behalf of Rebecca Vlcek-Denton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jerry W. Blackwell, is 0:23-cv-00696, Vlcek-Denton v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 06, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Vlcek-Denton

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chittenden, Murday & Novotny, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations