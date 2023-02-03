New Suit - Employment

Ameriprise Financial and former Wells Fargo financial advisor John Wilson were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Schafkopf Law and Weisberg Law, centers on a succession agreement between Wilson, who had decided to retire, and plaintiff Alan Vladimir, also a Wells Fargo advisor. Vladimir contends that Wilson breached the agreement by secretly accepting a position with Ameriprise while continuing to earn a 30% gross percentage of the plaintiff's client revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00619, Vladimir v. Wilson et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 2:58 PM