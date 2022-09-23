New Suit - Securities

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, and its top officials were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Strauss & Troy and other counsel, centers on the pharmacy chain's dispensation of opioid pharmaceuticals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01717, Vladimir Gusinsky Revocable Trust v. Pessina, et al.

September 23, 2022, 6:02 PM