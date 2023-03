New Suit - Contract

Vizio filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dedicated Logistics on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Buchalter, accuses the defendant's employees of stealing more than $2.4 million worth of goods while transporting them from the plaintiff's warehouses to various retailers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00519, Vizio Inc. v. Dedicated Logistics LLC.

Technology

March 22, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Vizio, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Buchalter

defendants

Dedicated Logistics, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct