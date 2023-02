New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Michaels Stores, the craft store chain, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Dovel & Luner, claims Michaels misleads consumers by promoting fabricated 'limited-time offer' sales that do not expire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00468, Vizcarra v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 2:45 PM