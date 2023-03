Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 2201 Collins Nightclub Management, LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of race-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-20801, Vixamar v. 2201 Collins Nightclub Management, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 01, 2023, 4:00 PM