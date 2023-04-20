New Suit

Armstrong Teasdale filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Vivos Therapeutics, a developer of technology to treat sleep apnea. The complaint, which targets StraightSmile Solutions and orthodontist Dr. Kathryn Amanda Wilson, accuses Wilson of posting messages on social media falsely claiming that the plaintiff is being scrutinized by the American Dental Association and the US Food and Drug Administration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01001, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. v. StraightSmile Solutions, LLC et al.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 8:16 PM

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation