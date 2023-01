New Suit - Trade Secrets

Vivos Therapeutics filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Gurdev Dave Singh and his business partner Rod Willey on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Armstrong Teasdale, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competitor Koala Plus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00194, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. v. Singh et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 23, 2023, 4:52 PM