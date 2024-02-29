Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, and other defendants have turned to attorneys Geoffrey K. Biehn and Peggy A. Tomsic of Magleby Cataxinos & Greenwood to fend off a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 15 in Utah District Court by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Smart Home Pros and Vivint Smart Home, accuses four former Vivint senior employees of misappropriating confidential and proprietary business information for the benefit of competitor, Sunrun. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish, is 2:24-cv-00034, Vivint Inc et al v. Sunrun Inc et al.
Renewable Energy
February 29, 2024, 7:50 AM