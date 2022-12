Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nixon Peabody on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ace American Insurance and Aramark Services Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney George A. Malliaros on behalf of Susan Vivier. The case is 1:22-cv-12184, Vivier v. Ace American Insurance Company et al.

