Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cook Yancey King & Galloway on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aclara Technologies, a subsidiary of electronic products maker Hubbell, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of the Town of Vivian, Louisiana, accuses the defendant of failing to properly install meter transmission units which would have allowed the town to remotely monitor water usage. The complaint was filed by Pettiette Armand Dunkelman Woodley Byrd & Cromwell. The case is 5:22-cv-05207, Town of Vivian v. Aclara Technologies et al.

Energy

September 07, 2022, 7:47 PM