Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fenwick & West on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Audible Inc. to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Tousley Brain Stephens and Zimmerman Reed, alleges that Audible enrolls consumers in an automatic subscription renewal program without appropriate authorizations or disclosures in violation of California’s Automatic Renewal Law. The case is 2:23-cv-00925, Viveros et al v. Audible Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 20, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Bias

Renee Viveros

defendants

Audible Inc

defendant counsels

Fenwick & West

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct