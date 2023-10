Who Got The Work

Glenn S. Grindlinger of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Loring Place in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 15 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Tricia S. Lindsay on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was terminated for failing to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:23-cv-07238, Viva v. Loring Place et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Julie Maury Viva

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Tricia S. Lindsay

defendants

"Jane and John Does 1-10"

Jane and John Does 1-10

Loring Place

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act