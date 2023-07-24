James J. Swartz Jr., Kyle A. Petersen and Kevin R. Brady of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to defend Raytheon Company in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed June 7 in Kentucky Western District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was subjected to discrimination on the basis of age and disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, is 3:23-cv-00291, Vittitow v. Raytheon Company.
Aerospace & Defense
July 24, 2023, 4:13 AM