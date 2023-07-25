New Suit - Employment

Microsoft was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Tuesday in North Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by Fiebiger Law on behalf of a former account executive who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for continuing to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the complaint, the plaintiff had already been working from home prior to the pandemic due to military-related PTSD, and Microsoft had no issues with the accommodation until after the pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00136, Vittitow v. Microsoft Corp.

Technology

July 25, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Chad Vittitow

Plaintiffs

Fiebiger Law LLC

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA