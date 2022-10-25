New Suit - Employment

Dechert filed an alleged wage-and-hour violations lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Sakunthala 'Mary' Thalahitiya Vithanalage. The suit accuses Alia Al Hunaity and Imad Qatarneh of luring Vithanalage to the United States to work as a caretaker for their triplets under false pretenses and promises that she would be paid for her work and able to attend school. According to the suit, Vithanalage was allegedly enslaved for ten years and forced to work for no pay. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06248, Vithanalage v. Hunaity et al.

New Jersey

October 25, 2022, 5:58 AM