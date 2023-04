Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against golf community development company Kipling Ventures Holding Co. and other defendants to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid wages, was filed by the Maginnis Howard Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00196, Vitello v. Ramsden et al.

Real Estate

April 14, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Lynn Vitello

defendants

Keowee River Club, LLC

Kipling Reserve LLC

Kipling Ventures Holding Co LLC

Kipling Ventures, LLC

KRC Golf Group, LLC

Reserve Ownership Group LLC

Simeon Ramsden

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches