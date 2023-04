New Suit - Patent

Greenberg Traurig filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Vitalte Lifesciences Inc. The suit targets Bonds Therapeutics LLC for allegedly infringing upon the patent for a subcutaneous pellet hormone therapy system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00887, Vitalte Lifesciences Inc. v. Bonds Therapeutics LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 28, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Vitalte Lifesciences Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Bonds Therapeutics LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims