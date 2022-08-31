New Suit - Antitrust

Monster Beverage and its CEO Rodney Cyril Sacks were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by in-house counsel at Vital Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Bang energy drinks. The complaint accuses Monster of trademark bullying, falsely advertising the attributes of its energy drinks and ignoring reports of that its products are hazardous and potentially lethal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61621, Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc v. Monster Beverage Corporation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 31, 2022, 10:49 AM