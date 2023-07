Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kagan Law on behalf of Adeline Vital and Alphonse Vital, seeks coverage for property damage arising from an accidental leak from a plumbing system. The case is 0:23-cv-61269, Vital et al v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Adeline Vital

Alphonse Vital

defendants

American Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute