New Suit - Patent

Baker & Hostetler filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of food processing and blender manufacturer Vita-Mix Corporation, Vita-Mix Management Corporation and Vita-Mix Manufacturing Corporation. The suit accuses Vevor Corporation and other defendants of selling infringing noise reducing 'quiet one' blenders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01541, Vita-Mix Corporation et al v. Vevor Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 4:44 AM