Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robins Kaplan on Friday removed a lawsuit against Donaldson Company, a filtration systems manufacturer, to California Central District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from allegedly faulty diesel engine fluid sensors, was filed by attorney John R. Setlich on behalf of Visser Bus Services Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00310, Visser Bus Services, Inc. v. Donaldson Company Inc.

Wholesalers

February 24, 2023, 4:20 PM