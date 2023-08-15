Who Got The Work

Adriana Foreman of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Intermix Holdco and Regent L.P. in a pending employment class action. The action, filed June 30 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson, accuses the defendants of failing to pay wages, commissions, bonuses and accrued holiday pay for 60 working days following terminations in violation of the WARN Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-22459, Visnjevac v. Intermix Holdco, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Lela Visnjevac

The Saenz Law Firm, P.A.

Saenz & Anderson, PLLC

defendants

Intermix Holdco, LLC

Regent, L.P.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination