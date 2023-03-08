New Suit - Contract

Swanson, Martin & Bell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Viskase Companies Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of materials used in food packaging. The suit brings claims against Barcelona-based Fibran S.A. and subsidiary Edible Casings in connection with the plaintiff's purchase of allegedly defective collagen food casings. Viskase seeks reimbursement of $780,962 as well as costs, expenses and compensation for brand damage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01454, Viskase Companies, Inc. et al v. Fibran, S.A. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 08, 2023, 8:38 PM