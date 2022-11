News From Law.com

New York's next chief judge has the ability to address documented shortcomings in policies on pretrial reform, the right to a speedy trial, racial equity, and the dangerous and traumatic environment on Rikers Island, where as many as 18 inmates have died during the first 10 months of the year, criminal justice scholars at John Jay College said Wednesday.

November 16, 2022, 3:43 PM