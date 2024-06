Who Got The Work

Stevens & Lee partner Mark H. Anania has entered an appearance for Volvo, the Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 8 in New Jersey District Court by McGovern Legal Services on behalf of Vision Works IP Corp., asserts five patents related to the suspension of motor vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:24-cv-02021, Vision Works IP Corp. v. Volvo Car USA LLC.

Automotive

June 14, 2024, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Vision Works IP Corp.

Plaintiffs

Mcgovern Legal Services, LLC

defendants

Volvo Car USA LLC

defendant counsels

Stevens & Lee

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims