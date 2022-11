Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Christopher Tayback has entered an appearance for Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Southern District Court by Insigne PC on behalf of Vision Works IP Corp., asserts seven patents pertaining to acceleration sensors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant, is 3:22-cv-01349, Vision Works IP Corp. v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.