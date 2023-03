New Suit - Contract

Vision Marine Technologies filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against San Gabriel Assets on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dentons, accuses the defendant of failing to provide funding under an equity financing agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01783, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. v. San Gabriel Assets LLC.

New York

March 01, 2023, 8:10 PM