Who Got The Work

Margret Caruso and Ella Hallwass of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have stepped in to represent Google in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of Visier Inc., a provider of cloud-based data analytics software. The suit claims that Google's use of the 'Vizier' mark in connection with a machine learning optimization platform is likely to cause customer confusion. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:22-cv-05323, Visier, Inc. v. Google LLC.