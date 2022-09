New Suit - Trademark

Google was sued for trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court by Visier Inc., a provider of cloud-based data analytics software. The court action centers on Google's use of the 'Vizier' mark in connection with a machine learning optimization platform and claims that the similar mark is likely to cause customer confusion. Katten Muchin Rosenman represents Visier. Counsel have not yet appeared for Google. The case is 3:22-cv-05323, Visier, Inc. v. Google LLC.