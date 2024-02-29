Who Got The Work

Jack Woodcock, Ned Sackman and Rosie Wennberg of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson have entered appearances for Black Zebra Studios and Robert Brett Messer in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 31 in Maine District Court by Pierce Atwood LLP on behalf of Virtue Paintball, contends that the defendants use of its 'Virtua' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Virtue' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, is 2:24-cv-00029, Virtue Paintball LLC v. Messer et al.

Maine

February 29, 2024, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Virtue Paintball LLC

Plaintiffs

Gottlieb, Rackman & Reisman, PC

Pierce Atwood

defendants

Black Zebra Studios

John Does 1 - 10

Robert Brett Messer

defendant counsels

Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims