New Suit - Patent

Twitter was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Direction IP Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists, contends that Twitter's use of content filters such as 'hearts' and 'handles' infringes the plaintiff's patent rights. Meta Platforms was hit with a similar lawsuit from the plaintiff on Mar. 11. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06890, Virtual Creative Artists LLC v. Twitter Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 08, 2022, 1:05 PM