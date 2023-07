New Suit - Patent

Snap Inc., the creator of messaging app Snapchat, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Direction IP Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists LLC, asserts three patents for systems for creating and distributing revenue-generating multi-media content. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04862, Virtual Creative Artists, LLC v. Snap Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 26, 2023, 1:25 PM

