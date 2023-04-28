New Suit - Patent

Pandora, the music streaming service owned by Sirius XM, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Direction IP Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists LLC, pursues claims that Pandora uses a system for creating media content based on user submissions that is based on the plaintiff’s patented technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02671, Virtual Creative Artists, LLC v. Pandora Media, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

Virtual Creative Artists, LLC

Direction Ip Law

Pandora Media, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims