New Suit - Patent

LinkedIn was sued for patent infringement on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Direction IP Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists, contends that LinkedIn's use of content filters such as 'hearts' and 'thumbs up' infringes the plaintiff's patents. Virtual Creative Artists has filed similar lawsuits against Google, Meta Platforms and other social media companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03172, Virtual Creative Artists LLC v. LinkedIn Corp.

Internet & Social Media

May 19, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Virtual Creative Artists, LLC

Plaintiffs

Direction Ip Law

defendants

LinkedIn Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims