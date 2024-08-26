Who Got The Work

Excylyn Hardin-Smith of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for BuzzFeed, a news and entertainment company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 16 in New York Southern District Court by Direction IP Law and Loaknauth Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists, asserts two patents pertaining to revenue-generating electronic multimedia exchanges. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:24-cv-05346, Virtual Creative Artists, LLC v. Buzzfeed, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 26, 2024, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Virtual Creative Artists, LLC

Plaintiffs

Direction Ip Law

The Law Office Of Nicholas Loaknauth, Esq

Defendants

Buzzfeed, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims