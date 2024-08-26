Excylyn Hardin-Smith of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for BuzzFeed, a news and entertainment company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 16 in New York Southern District Court by Direction IP Law and Loaknauth Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists, asserts two patents pertaining to revenue-generating electronic multimedia exchanges. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:24-cv-05346, Virtual Creative Artists, LLC v. Buzzfeed, Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
August 26, 2024, 1:26 PM