Who Got The Work

Airbnb has retained attorney Jennifer Seraphine of Turner Boyd Seraphine to fight a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 17 in New York Southern District Court by Loaknauth Law and Direction IP Law on behalf of Virtual Creative Artists, asserts two patents related to revenue generating media content. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman, is 1:24-cv-01212, Virtual Creative Artists, LLC v. Airbnb, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 22, 2024, 10:12 AM

