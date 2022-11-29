New Suit - Freedom of Information Act

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case was brought by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison on behalf of Virtu Financial. The complaint centers on communications between SEC officials and various national securities market participants regarding retail stock order handling and execution. The case is 1:22-cv-10088, Virtu Financial, Inc. v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

