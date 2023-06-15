Who Got The Work

Lawrence Jarvis of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Microsoft in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, filed June 7 in Washington Western District Court by Virtru Corp., asserts a family of patents related to a method for distributing cryptographic data. The plaintiff is represented by McGinnis Lochridge LLP; Morrison & Foerster; Paul Hastings; and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead, is 2:23-cv-00872, Virtru Corporation v. Microsoft Corporation.

June 15, 2023, 11:23 AM

Virtru Corporation

Morrison & Foerster

McGinnis Lochridge

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Paul Hastings

Microsoft Corporation

Fish & Richardson

Fish & Richardson, P.O.

