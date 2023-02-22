Virginia Key Marina Proposal Could go to ballot in November ...

News From Law.com

An 11th Judicial Circuit judge has ruled the City of Miami made a decision based on favoritism and personal preference when rejecting a prevailing bidder's request for a proposal for the redevelopment of a marina in Miami.According to the plaintiff's attorney Kendall Coffey of Coffey Burlington, it's a case that, serves as a reminder that there should be a level playing field when attempting to do business with the city. Coffey represented Virginia Key LLC, in the case.

Real Estate

February 22, 2023, 12:35 PM