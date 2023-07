News From Law.com

In considering whether an insurer's waiver of its right to subrogation against a tortfeasor precludes the insured-plaintiff from recovering on a judgment against the tortfeasor, the Virginia Court of Appeals determined that the mere waiver of the insurer's right to subrogation didn't discharge the underlying tort liability.

July 11, 2023, 12:45 PM

