In a 2-1 decision, the Virginia Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of a legal malpractice action against an attorney hired to file a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition as being time-barred, finding that counsel also did not provide continued legal services when the court converted the case to a chapter 7 liquidation.

January 11, 2024, 10:30 AM

